Senior officials show concerns over poor performance of Director Media, Raes Tabassum

January 27, 2020

Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director Media KDA, Raes Tabassum has completely been failed to propagate the positive image of KDA within the masses while Wi Fi facilities for Journalist have been disconnected since last week. Director Public Relation Mr. Raes Tabassum remains busy in their personal files while Journalist and Citizens are unaware from all the matters of Authority.

Senior officers of Authorities annoyed the poor performance of Director Media Mr. Raes Tabassum. With the poor performance of Director Media KDA public Relation Department is not only deactive but employees are also suffering from deep grieves. News regarding Mr. Raes Tabassum have been published in different news papers but inspite of that Director General KDA, Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman are not willing to take action against Director Media.

For more information, contact:

Karachi Development Authority (KDA)

Civic Center, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99232417

Email: kdamedia77@gmail.com

Website: http://www.kda.gos.pk/

