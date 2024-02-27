Senior police officer martyred, two terrorists killed in operation

MARDAN: A senior police officer was martyred and three others were injured in firing by terrorists on law enforcers in an intelligence-based operation on Tuesday.

Terrorists opened fire on policemen as a result of which SP Ijaz Khan was martyred and three DSPs were injured. Teams of police and rescue personnel reached the spot and said DSPs Naseem Khan, Mansoor and Saleem were injured in the attack.

Police said two terrorists including Mohsin Qadir were killed in retaliatory fire. The funeral prayer of Ijaz Khan was held in Police Lines.