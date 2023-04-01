Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest

Rawalpindi: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations Friday. Sepoy Irshad Ullah embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and Security Forces’ troops in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

Senior serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral. The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military Honour. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.