Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Serena Chowk Interchange project on Friday.
He highlighted that the Serena Chowk Interchange project will now be completed in three months instead of 10 months. He tasked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project ahead of schedule.
The Interior Minister reviewed the construction work and inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project. He gave directions for the timely completion of the project.
He said the completion of this mega project will resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years. He assured that people from other cities coming to Islamabad will also get convenience in transportation.
The Interior Minister added that Serena Chowk Interchange will now be built in just three months instead of 10 months and the task has been assigned in this regard.
Mohsin Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, two underpasses and connecting roads are being built. He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period.
He instructed that the project should be completed within the stipulated period by continuing 24/7 construction work. He stressed that during the construction work, the alternative traffic plan should be strictly implemented.
The Interior Minister emphasized that the best management must be made to ensure the flow of the traffic. He was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of Serena Chowk Interchange.
Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.