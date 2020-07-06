National

Seven dead after inhaling poisonous gas

July 6, 2020

QUETTA:Poisonous gas accumulated in a water-well took lives of seven people in Chaman, a bordering city with Afghanistan, on Monday.

Police sources said the incident occurred inside a wholesale shop on Trunch Road, where on boy fell into the well and six other persons lost their lives in their bid to save him. Dead bodies were rushed to Civil Hospital Chaman where after completion of necessary medico-formalities, they were handed over to heirs.

