﻿Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign investment: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said seven desks have been established under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract investment from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China, European Union, the US and Far East.

Addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Monday, he said the investors of friendly countries are expressing their satisfaction over the one window facility being provided by the SIFC.

The Information Minister said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to make ten billion dollars investment in Pakistan while there is also progress of bringing five billion dollar investment from Saudi Arabia. He was confident that these investments will materialize.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit China in a few days to give impetus to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Attaullah Tarar said the country’s economy is taking off. He said the Current Account Deficit and inflation have declined while IT exports are witnessing surge. He pointed out that the world financial institutions are also acknowledging our economic revival.

He regretted the posture of a particular political party saying its narrative is based on enmity against the country. He said the narrative of this party will not succeed and Pakistan will continue its journey towards development.