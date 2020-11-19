Seven die in Balochistan incidents

QUETTA:As many as seven persons died and 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents across the Balochistan province on Thursday.

A gas leakage incident took the life of couple in Hazar Ganji area of the provincial capital.

The bodies, identified as Jahangir, son of Allah Dad, and his wife Bibi Hajira, were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Quetta and later handed over to heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

Thirteen-year-old girl, Reshma died while 10-year-old Bilal sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on Western Bypass area of Quetta. Separately, one person died and four were injured due to collision between coach and vehicle in Maguchar area of Kalat.

One person died while two sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles on Dera Ghazi Khan Road area of Rakni District Barkhan.

In Bandari area of District Kharan, a vehicle turned turtle. Resultantly, one person died and two sustained injuries.

Separately, one person died while two others were injured due to the collision between two vehicles on RCD Highway of District Chagai.

The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Dalbandin.