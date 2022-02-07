Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

Islamabad, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Islamabad police have arrested seven drug-peddlers during its crackdown against the menace in the city, a police spokesman said. He said that, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive anti-drug campaign had been launched in the city to curb the menace.

Following these directions, a Koral police team raided at different locations and arrested accused identified as Waqas Ahmed and Ali Mardan and recovered 10 litres wine and one pistol from their possession. I-Area police team arrested two accused Saim Tariq and Hamza and recovered a wine bottle from their possession.

Shalimar police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Sher Wali and Fawad Ahmed and recovered 160 gram hashish and 10 litres wine from their possession. While Women police arrested a lady accused and recovered 110 gram heroin. Cases have been registered against the accused, investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of the citizens, ” he added. The IGP emphasized that citizens should also take part in this noble cause and inform any suspicious activity. “It’s our collective responsibility to curb this social evil from the city” the IGP informed.

