﻿Seven killed, 20 hurt as bus hits truck on Jammu Highway

Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after their mini-bus collided with a truck on the Delhi-Jammu National Highway on Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the ill-minibus was on its way to Jammu carrying over 30 members of a family going on a pilgrimage to Katra Jammu.

The bus carrying the family from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr collided with a truck near Ambala. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when the truck driving ahead of the bus suddenly slammed its brakes. The bus driver was unable to halt the vehicle in time and it rammed the truck from behind.

“A car in front of the truck suddenly made a turn at a petrol pump after which the truck driver slammed his brakes. Our bus was behind it and was unable to stop in time,” said Dheeraj, one of the survivors.

While three members of the family died on the spot, four others died during treatment at a hospital. Over 20 people are being treated for serious injuries at various hospitals.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene but his vehicle has been seized. A case has been filed and further investigation is on.