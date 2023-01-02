Seven killed in dumper-van collision near Khyber

Khyber: Seven people, including women and children, were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a dumper-truck and a carry van on Indus Highway in Darra Adamkhel town of Khyber district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 medical team rushed to the accident site after ordered by District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor. They responded briskly and provided first-aid treatment to the injured. The personnel of the Kohat’s Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. Condition of some of the injured was stated to be serious. They were referred to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.