Seven killed in KP rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the province continues to experience intermittent rains and snowfall, according to Rescue DG Peshawar report on Saturday.

The deceased include five children, woman and a man while five others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents.

Many animals were also killed during the incidents of roof collapse. These incidents took place in Peshawar, Lower Dir and Bajaur. According to Rescue DG, the collapse of roofs in different districts also inflicted financial losses on people.

In Lower Dir area of KP, three people were buried under the debris after a mudslide fell on their house. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Khyber district of the KP was experiencing rains, snowfall for the third day on Saturday. Due to the intermittent rain in the provincial capital, low-lying areas were inundated.

On the other hand, landslides blocked highways in the upper areas. Normal life was affected badly.