Seven members of inter-provincial gang of car and bike lifters held, 12 cars, 12 bikes and two rickshaws recovered 

Islamabad, December 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Police has taken major action against vehicle lifters and arrested seven members of inter-provincial gang involved in car and motorcycle theft. The police also recovered 12 cars worth more than Rs 10 million, 12 motorcycles, 2 rickshaws with the assistance of KPK police. The plaintiffs have lauded the efforts of the police. Rewards will be given to the officers and men involved in the police team.

Islamabad Police is working day and night to protect the lives and property of the citizens, said DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar. According to the details, on the direction of IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar gave the task of arresting car thieves and recovering stolen vehicles and motorcycles to SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman. Under the supervision of Hina Naik Bakht, AVLC Inspector Liaqat Ali Malik formed a police team consisting of officers and personnel.

The police teams using all resources and modern technology arrested the inter-provincial gang. Police teams conducted several raids in different districts to arrest the accused.

The accused used to steal vehicles from different districts and sell them in KPK. Arrested accused have been identified as Jalil Khan, Noorzada, Nasir Lone Butt, Kamar Khan, Israr Khan, Murad Ali Shah and Sajjad Khan Alias Zubair. As many as 12 stolen cars, 12 stolen motorcycles, two Changchi rickshaws were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Cases have been registered in different police stations of Islamabad, said the officials. Detail of the recovered vehicles is as a case/ FIR No 656 dated 26.11.21 was registered after a vehicle Mehran car registration No RIU.2571, was stolen from the area of Tarnol Islamabad.

No. 02 case FIR no. 390 dated 04.09.21, Mehran car registration number MB.087 was stolen from the area of PS Kohsar Islamabad. The other cases include FIR no 656 dated 22.11.21vehicle stolen from the area of Aabpara Islamabad Suzuki FX registration no RIY.6188, case No. 522 dated 30.11.21 vehicle stolen from the area of Sabzi Mandi Islamabad Mehran car registration AGJ.406, FIR No. 233 dated 26.06.12 vehicle stolen from the area of PS Sabzi Mandi, Islamabad Toyota car number IDH.5271, FIR No. 121 dated 05.03.21 vehicle stolen from the area of kohasr Islamabad car registration Mehran no. JJ.293.ICT, FIR No. 804 dated 19.11.21 vehicle stolen from the area of PS Industrial Area, Khyber Car number LOY.9992, FIR No.122 dated 05.09.05 vehicle stolen from the area of PS Secretariat, Toyota corolla car AF N CP. 2739, FIR No. 641 dated 23.11.21vehicle stolen from the area of PS Kohsar Islamabad, Khyber car number LOB.6118, FIR No. 675 dated 30.11.21 vehicle stolen from the area of area of Abba Para Islamabad, Khyber car number LXA.0794 , FIR No. 395 dated 29.11.21 vehicle stolen from the area of Margalla, Honda car number LEA.634, Islamabad, FIR No. 195 dated 21.07.18 vehicle stolen from the area of Margalla Police Station Islamabad, Toyata car number car LRX.8076.

The recovered motorcycles include FIR No. 512 dated 24.11.21 bike stolen from the area of Sabzi Mandi police Station, motorcycle number RIN, FIR No. 833 dated 01.12.21 bike stolen from the area of

PS Industrial, IDL.6600, Motorcycle CD 70 no PN.851, Motorcycle MBK.6842, Honda 125, No. Motorcycle without number, Honda CD.70, No.

Motorcycle RIL.643, Hero CD.70, Motorcycle number RIL.5645, and Honda 125, motorcycle no. SM.642, Union Star CD.70, Motorcycle number MIB.8178, Yamaha 100cc, no. Motorcycle number RIK.5490, Hero CD.70, No. Motorcycle number RIQ.652, United CD.70, No. Motorcycle with-out Number, Super Power CD.70, No. New Asia loader rickshaw without number plate, Changchi rickshaw without number plate.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar has said that Islamabad Police is taking all out measures against car and motorcycle theft and the accused involved in will be taken to task in future. AVLC Islamabad has already arrested several car thieves and sent them to jail while several vehicles and motorcycles have been recovered from them and handed over to their rightful owners, Islamabad Police said.

I am working hard and all the necessary steps are being taken. They will also be given certificates of appreciation for the high performance of the officers and men in the police team, said the DIG.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk