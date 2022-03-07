Seven more die of Covid in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday reported seven deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours while the countrywide death toll from the virus rose to 30,272.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 756 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Till now 13,526 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,288 in KP, 1,018 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 570,261 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,844 in Punjab, 217,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,643 in Islamabad, 43,114 in Azad Kashmir, 35,388 in Balochistan and 11,577 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,683,737 coronavirus tests and 37,518 in the last 24 hours. 1,455,162 patients have recovered in the country whereas 826 patients are in critical condition. So far, 127,532,069 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 121,025 in last 24 hours. 100,163,961 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 326,979 received their second dose in last 24 hours.