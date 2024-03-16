Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Islamabad: Seven security personnel including a lieutenant colonel and a captain embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on security forces' post and ensuing clearance operation in North Waziristan in the early hour of this morning.

According to the ISPR, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces' post in Mir Ali area. The troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion.

The terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat of five soldiers. These included Havildar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja and Sepoy Sajjad.

During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and killed all the six terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country saying such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.