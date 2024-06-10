Seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb during patrolling in Lakki Marwat.
The martyred personnel were identified as Pakistan Army’s Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas, Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar, Lance Naik Hussain Ali Sepoy Asad Ullah, Sepoy Manzoor Hussain and Sepoy Rashid Mehmood.
Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice, the ISPR said.
“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing concluded.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.