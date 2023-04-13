Several hurt as police beat up PTI protesters in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: A number of people injured when the police resorted to lathi-charge against PTI workers who were staging a protest outside Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court in Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

According to a report, the PTI activists were staging the protest against the court’s decision to disqualify party’s prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. The Supreme Court on Thursday also dismissed ex-PM’s request to suspend the high court’s disqualification verdict.

The highly-charged PTI workers staged a noisy protest outside the Supreme Court which prompted the police to rush in which resulted in a clash between them. The police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protest, injuring a number of PTI activists.