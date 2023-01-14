Severe cold: Fishermen advised to stop sailing into open sea

Quetta: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta on Saturday forecast that mainly very cold weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Strong gusty winds are likely to blow in coastal belt, Kech, Gwadar, Washuk, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Bolan, Sibi, Mastung, Kharan, Zhob and its surrounding areas. Sea conditions would remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea during the period during the next 24 hours

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; very cold and dry weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday: Barkhan 10.5, Dalbandin 1.5, Gwadar 17.5, Jiwani 16.5, Kalat 1, Khuzdar 14.5, Lasbela 21.5, Nokkundi 6, Panjgur 21.5, Pasni 16, Quetta 1.5, Sibbi 19.5, Turbat 14, Ormara 18, Zhob 4, Uthal 4.4 and Usta Muhammad 20.5.