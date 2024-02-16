SFA seals Awam Bakery for unhygiene conditions; drive against adulterated tea launched

KARACHI: A team of Sindh Food Authority has conducted a surprise inspection of the bakeries located in Chakiwara area of Lyari and sealed Awam Bakery for not following hygiene rules.

During the inspection, supervised by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Awam Bakery was sealed for not following hygiene rules.

The sanitation situation in the bakeries located in Chakiwara was found to be very poor. Improvement notices were also issued to several bakeries.

Talking on this occasion, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain said that Sindh Food Authority was expanding its actions to every region. Indiscriminate action was being taken against those who do not follow the rules of hygiene.

Sindh Food Authority has initiated a campaign against the sale of substandard and adulterated tea by keeping an eye on both sellers and wholesalers. A team , led by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, have visited main markets of tea sellers/wholesalers.

Actions have been taken against the wholesaler, Julia Boserup. On this occasion shops were subjected to tests, and inspections were carried out. Samples of all the tea varieties were also collected for further assessments from all the major wholesalers.

Speaking on the occasion DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that the aim of such visits is to check quality of the food items so that consumers may get healthy food items. He warned all those sellers and wholesalers who are involved in selling substandard food items to avoid such practices otherwise a strict action would be taken against them according to SFA Act.