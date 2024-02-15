Shabbir Shah courageously facing hardships and trials: DFP

Srinagar: Democratic Freedom Party has said that incarcerated senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah has never accepted India’s forcible control on occupied Jammu and Kashmir and that his spirit of freedom and determination is strong despite facing hardships and trials.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Democratic Freedom Party Spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite suffering from various ailments, Shabbir Ahmed Shah was bravely facing the hardships of jail and he was not ready to show any flexibility in his principled stance on Kashmir. Shabbir Shah is currently detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He said that the Modi-led Indian government had illegally detained Shabbir Shah for representing the political aspirations of the Kashmiris and demanding right to self-determination as promised in United Nations resolutions. He said that Shabir Shah and other Hurriyat leadership were facing political victimization for challenging India’s illegal hold on Kashmir.

The DFP spokesman reiterated his party’s commitment to continue Shabbir Shah’s mission in all circumstances and to raise his voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

The DFP urged UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are facing tremendous suffering under Indian illegal occupation.