Shabbir Shah urges UN chief to take cognizance of IIOJK’s grim situation 

Srinagar, February 24, 2023 (PPI-OT):Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of grave situation prevailing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where people are being maimed, tortured, arrested and humiliated with impunity by Indian troops. Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail termed the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as extremely critical where arbitrary, detentions, harassment by the Indian forces and snatching of local rights of people by the puppet regime have become a routine matter.

Expressing serious concern over the upsurge in so-called cordon and search operations by the Indian forces and police personnel in IIOJK, he said the people of the occupied territory have been left at the mercy of over one million Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel, enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws to kill, arrest, torture and humiliate anyone with impunity. Rule of law is a distant dream and human rights have lost their meaning in IIOJK, he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah also demanded the world human rights organizations to play their much-needed role and stop the vicious cycle of violence, abuse and sexual assaults being perpetuated by Indian forces’ personnel against women in the territory. Referring to the heart-wrenching mass-rape incidents committed by the Indian forces at Kunanposhpora and Chek Saidpura areas the APHC senior leader said these horrendous incidents of sexual violence continue to bruise hearts and souls of the Kashmiris who continue to suffer under the brutal suppression. Kunanposhpora is one of the horrible incidents that shook the Kashmir Valley that took place on February 23, 1991.

