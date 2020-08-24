Shafqat inaugurates 220 KV Grid Station on Ghazi Road in Lahore

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood inaugurated a 220 KV Grid Station on Ghazi Road in Lahore on Monday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the incumbent government is making concerted efforts to resolve energy problems of the country.

The Minister said more dams are being constructed to increase production of low cost electricity. He said the government has signed a new agreement with Independent Power Producers to bring down the cost of electricity generation.

