Shafqat stresses enhancing cyber security capability to avert cyber-attacks

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood has stressed on increasing country’s capability of cyber security to avert cyber-attacks. Speaking at the conclusion ceremony of two-day International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security in Islamabad, he lauded PAF in establishing Cyber Security Academy and strengthening academia to meet technological challenges.

