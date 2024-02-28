Shah assumes charge as Sindh CM, says protecting lives, properties top priority

KARACHI: Newly elected Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says protecting lives and properties of people is top most priority of his government.

Chairing a meeting on law and order after taking charge of the office in Karachi today, he expressed determination to eliminate bandits from the riverine areas of Sukkur and Larkana districts.

He said that a joint operation against dacoits will be launched in cooperation with Punjab and Balochistan governments.

Shah made it clear that he is not satisfied with the street crime situation in the province and directed officials concerned to take strict action and improve law and order. The Chief Minister also directed to make the province drug free.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah was sworn in as the Sindh Chief Minister by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at a ceremony organized at Governor House.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the oath-taking ceremony. The governor swore to the newly elected 38th Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Outgoing caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was also present on the stage.