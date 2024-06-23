The detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabbir Ahmed Shah today termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir as unrealistic and said peace in the region is linked to settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report, Shah in his message from infamous Tihar jail said the Modi’s third term in the office as prime minister of India presents him a unique opportunity to resolve the age-old disputes and ease tension in South Asia.
He said that it was high time for the Modi government to revisit its Kashmir policy and adopt a pragmatic approach to find out a peaceful solution to the conflict that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest in the region.