The Pasban Democratic Party’s Chairman, Altaf Shakoor, on Sunday urged the urgent enhancement of Pakistan’s healthcare facilities to prevent citizens from needing to seek treatment in India.
In a statement, Shakoor criticized the recent expulsion of Pakistani patients from Indian hospitals amid escalating tensions between the two nations, labeling the act as both unethical and inhumane.
Shakoor emphasized the necessity of advancing domestic medical infrastructure, particularly by establishing centers of excellence in surgery. He pointed out that despite having a population of 250 million, Pakistan’s healthcare services lag behind those of many smaller countries. He called on national policymakers to prioritize health in their agendas, stressing that the availability of top-tier medical services could conserve foreign exchange, which is often spent on treatment abroad.
Highlighting the economic and human benefits, Shakoor proposed the government offer interest-free loans to enhance sophisticated medical surgeries. He criticized policymakers for seeking medical care overseas instead of focusing on national interests. Additionally, he noted that improved medical services could attract affluent Asians, including Arabs, for treatment, boosting medical tourism.
Shakoor also pointed out the high tuition fees for medical students, which exceed ten million Rupees, suggesting a reduction to make education more accessible. He proposed that better medical facilities could also draw students for study and training, thereby fostering growth in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors.
He called on federal and provincial health ministers to establish at least one teaching hospital in every district, improving access to quality care. Shakoor advocated for enhancing existing medical colleges and introducing new programs to cultivate a team of experts in various medical and surgical disciplines, ultimately boosting both the manufacturing and service sectors of the industry.