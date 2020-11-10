ISLAMABAD, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SHAREit, an application that started as a content sharing platform, is now amongst the leading content discovery, consumption, and sharing platforms in the world. SHAREit was ranked No. 1 globally in terms of growth among media sources according to the recently released Edition XI of the AppsFlyer Performance Index[1]. This feat was achieved on the back of top spots secured by SHAREit with regard to growth in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The platform observed a growth rate of a whopping 160% in app installs in H1 2020 as compared to the H2 2019 edition of the same report. This rise was accompanied by a significant increase in the application’s client base in key markets.

The achievement follows SHAREit’s exceptional performance in the Edition X of the AppsFlyer Performance Index according to which it was ranked 3rd in terms of growth in Southeast Asia. The Performance Index by AppsFlyer, a global mobile attribution and data analytics company, has been the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising since first edition in 2015. This index is a tool for app marketers, world-over, to see the performance ranking of mobile media sources. Hence, SHAREit’s progress highlights its exceptional utility for advertisers and is backed by the brand’s unique product offerings.

Commenting on this, Mr. Karam Malhotra, Partner & Global VP, SHAREit said, “This is a significant achievement for us at SHAREit. The Asia-Pacific has always been a market of key importance for us and we are delighted to have received this recognition by AppsFlyer. We firmly believe that localization of content has transformed SHAREit into the holistic content platform that it is today and is the key to its mass appeal. It is particularly heartening to see this growth and acknowledgment despite the challenges the world has faced in the year 2020 and further inspires us to remain committed to striving for excellence in the future as we venture on our journey to ensure digital entertainment of all types could be equally accessible by everyone”

With a user base of over 1.8 billion users speaking 45 languages in about 200 countries and regions, SHAREit is a one of a kind platforms that not only provides short format content, but also a wide array of games in the application, making it a one-stop-shop for the user’s digital entertainment needs. Along with all that SHAREit works seamlessly online and offline while providing marketers with a significant incremental audience. Additionally, SHAREit is the first ecosystem to partner with Google Play to verify, authenticate and attribute each peer 2 peer app to support stable partnerships with its clients. Leveraging its wide reach and unique demographic profile, SHAREit offers ad solutions to help applications from a number of fields like gaming, e-commerce, fin-tech etc. achieve top rankings.

About SHAREit:

SHAREit is a global technology company that provides content discovery, consumption, and sharing functionality to its users. According to AppAnnie, SHAREit app was the 6th most downloaded app in 2019 across the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store. SHAREit has 1.8 billion users worldwide and more than 500 Million Monthly Active Users (MAU) operating in 45 different languages.