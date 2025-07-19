Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered third-party validation to guarantee transparency in public welfare initiatives, particularly those concerning essential services like potable water, power, transportation, and education. He stressed the need for independent assessments to uphold quality in finished and nearly completed ventures.
Presiding over a progress review of the current fiscal year”s development programs, the Prime Minister directed the swift completion of lagging projects. He declared that building top-tier learning centers, similar to Danish Schools, in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and all provinces, was a governmental priority.
The Prime Minister stated that educational facilities were a crucial element of the current fiscal year”s development blueprint, aiming to offer world-class education and vocational training to children from low-income families, ensuring equitable advancement prospects.
He underscored that water storage facilities were vital for national unity, with numerous projects currently being developed. He mentioned that the creation of technology centers in Karachi and Islamabad would position Pakistan as a prominent IT economic center regionally and internationally.
He emphasized the significance of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) development as a cornerstone of the government”s economic strategy for the nation.
During the session, the Prime Minister received updates on completed and ongoing development initiatives for the current fiscal year. The briefing revealed the completion of various national projects in sectors like transportation, IT, water reservoirs, power, education, and healthcare, with new projects advancing quickly.
The meeting included Planning and Development Minister Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and high-ranking officials from related agencies.