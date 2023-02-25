Sharjeel extends big offer to PTI for success of ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended big offer to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the success of their Jail Bharo Tehreek in Sindh.

In his twitter message, the minister said that the entire nation is praying for the success of recently launched Jail Bharo Tehreek of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The minister said that unfortunately the legs of those who announced the movement are trembling.

Sharjeel encouraged Tehreek-e-Insaf and advised them to come forward and make this movement a success in Sindh. He said that Sindh government is ready to fully facilitate them. The minister offered PTI free pick and drop service and asked them to give list of aspiring leaders and workers.