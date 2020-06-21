Sharmila concerned over inordinate delay in DHA sewerage treatment plant

June 21, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Sharmila Farooqui on Sunday expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the construction of sewerage treatment plant by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) that is aimed at treating sewerage of Defence and Clifton areas before discharging it into the sea in Karachi.

“The direct discharge of sewerage near Marina Club from Defence area of the metropolis without treating it is polluting seawater along Karachi coast, which is dangerous for the survival of mangroves and sea species like fish and prawn as well as harmful for the environment, therefore, the establishment of the treatment plant is mandatory to save them. The seawater is a precious asset as it will be used for human consumption in the future as water sources in Pakistan and other parts of the world are depleting fast,” she said in a statement.

Sharmila said that a joint secretary of the defence ministry in June 2018 had informed the Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission that a sewage treatment plant would be constructed by DHA by August 2019 in Karachi’s Kubali Khan area to treat sewerage of Defence and Clifton areas before releasing it into the sea, but ironically, there was no significant progress yet in this regard, which was a matter of great concern. The delay is causing severe marine pollution as water has turned from blue to grey along the Karachi coast which was grave environment pollution and a big loss to the sea life and seafood.

She said that the joint secretary had also stated before the commission that the Clifton Cantonment Board and DHA authorities had been instructed not to dispose of any untreated sewage into the public recreational beach area, but sewerage water was still being disposed of into the sea near Marina Club from DHA areas.

Sharmila said that sewerage contains bacterias, protozoa, parasites, and viruses like coronavirus, hepatitis A, rotavirus, coronavirus, and enteroviruses; therefore, its direct discharge into the sea is harmful to human beings and marine life. All categories of sewage are likely to carry pathogenic organisms that can transmit the disease to humans and animals.

The PPP MPA said 50 years ago the seawater in Karachi was clear and crystal when one could see even fish along the coast, but today it was so polluted and dirty that even fish could not survive in it. “The seawater in Clifton and DHA beaches has turned like drain water, which is a matter of great concern.”

She said that oceans provide half of the oxygen while the other half is provided by trees on the Earth. The oceans are also breeding ground for marine life and support to the mangrove forests in Sindh so treating wastewater is beneficial for mangroves and sea life.

She said mangrove forests protecting the feeder creeks from sea erosion as well as a source of sustenance for fishermen are also threatened by marine pollution. There is a need to treat wastewater before discharging it into the sea. Sharmila said that oceans cover 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface and hold 97 per cent of our planet’s water, therefore, we need to protect at least 30 per cent of our blue planet by 2030 as per scientists recommendations, hence, DHA must also contribute to saving seawater from the direct discharge of sewerage.

