﻿Sharmila expresses great concern over power producton decline

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Dr Sharmila Farooqi on Friday expressed great concern regarding the recent decline in power production, highlighting the 14% drop in energy generation, and the threat it poses to various industries and sectors.

She said in a statement that this decrease, driven by rising electricity prices and a shift towards solar power, has already impacted our economy and daily lives. Industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services are at risk of facing disruptions and setbacks due to inadequate power supply.

She emphasised that the downtrend in industrial activities could lead to job losses, reduced productivity, and ultimately affect our national growth and development.

Overall, power generation in Pakistan has seen a 3% drop over the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2023-24, she said.

Sharmila urged the need to immediately address this pressing issue and work towards a resilient and sustainable energy future for our nation by promoting energy efficiency, investing in alternative power sources, and supporting policies that ensure stable energy production.