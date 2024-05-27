﻿Sharmila urges immediate rehabilitation of PR’s outdated locomotives, weak tracks

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Dr Sharmila Farooqui on Monday called for provision of special funds to Pakistan Railways to rehabilitate its outdated locomotives and weak train tracks for safe and comfortable travelling.

“It is a matter of great concern that the average age of the entire fleet of Pakistan Railways’ locomotives has reached 24 years, which is four years above their economic life. The number of overage engines has reached 63 per cent, including 15 per cent held up due to inherent design defects,” she said while referring to a report about the worst condition of locomotives.

She said that the train tracks are also in shambles, causing deadly accidents and derailments almost every month, therefore, an investment of Rs10 to 12 billion is needed to rehabilitate Pakistan Railways’ all sections. Sharmila said: “Pakistan Railways continued using 212 ageing locomotives along with 165 underage ones, which is shocking. “All 212 overage and 69 held-up locomotives due to inherent design defects are between 20 to 49 years old.” As Pakistan Railway has witnessed an earning of Rs66 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24, time has come now to repair old aged locomotives forthwith, she advised.

She called for restructuring Pakistan Railways on modern lines, adding that the government should take immediate steps to turn the railways into a tool to achieve social integration and economic development at the national, provincial and city levels.

The PPP MNA said that poor policies, increasing expenditures, and bureaucracy hurdles had left Pakistan Railway with crippling conditions as train accidents had become a frequent episode as a result, the people feel unsafe while travelling in the trains.

She said that the history of Pakistan Railways is a tale of bad governance, poor policies, mismanagement and political interference. This state of affairs has caused a dysfunctional railway system and loss of billions of rupees in the past few decades, which needs to be overcome, she advised.

“The existing system reflects low levels of efficiency with no clarity in roles and responsibilities, no professional or technical expertise to investigate crimes involving engineering material, lack of efficiency to ensure safety of trains, passengers, stations, installations, faulty video surveillance, modern gadgets etc,” Sharmila observed.

She said that PR was not being operated in accordance with the Rules and Manuals of the railways as a result of which accidents are taking place frequently in which precious lives are being lost and great damage to the railways is caused.

MNA Sharmila advised the government to lay focus on the operations of the PR and initiate an overhaul of the organisation from top to bottom to ensure that the railways operated safely, adding the restoration of railways must be among the top priorities of the government to save lives of people and provide a comfortable travelling.