Islamabad, Pakistan – Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with delegations from iSoftStone and Loongson Technology in Beijing to discuss potential technological collaborations between Pakistan and China.
According to Press Information Department, the meetings centered on IT solutions, chip development, and tech training, with a focus on enhancing bilateral tech collaboration. The delegation from iSoftStone expressed the company’s intention to establish an IT solutions enterprise in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen tech ties between the two nations.
The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to boost Pakistan’s capabilities in technology and innovation by leveraging partnerships with leading tech companies in China.