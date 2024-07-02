Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja is in China on an official visit to represent Pakistan at Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 starting in Beijing tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Minister of State will visit booths of Pakistani tech companies and meet their representatives. She will also attend “Euro Asia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum” and participate in the panel discussions.
Shaza Fatima will hold meetings with important figures relating to Information and Communication Technology. The conference is aimed to expand global cooperation in the digital economy.