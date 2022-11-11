SHC and MED and NADRA Sign MOU for The Identification of Unidentified Dead Bodies

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Professor Arif Rashid from SIMS and Deputy Director Hisdu Department of Primary and Secondary Health care Ahmar Khan, Qasim Rizvi from NADRA, Arif Munir and Muhammad Waqas through video link conference.

During the meeting, Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed the MoU draft for identification of unidentified bodies in government hospitals. Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that a MoU has been prepared to ensure 100% identification of dead bodies in government hospitals of Punjab.

Along with Health Department, Police and Home Department are also the main stakeholders in the identification of dead bodies in government hospitals. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that after the MoU, biometric counters will be implemented in every government hospital of Punjab by NADRA. The Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Health will appoint the focal person for the implementation of the OIV process.

After the MOU, the identification card of the unidentified bodies in all the government hospitals of Punjab will be more integrated. Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that police department and home department will also appoint focal persons to identify the dead bodies in public hospitals of Punjab. Identification of abandoned bodies in government hospitals will play an important role in securing the data. After the MoU, support will also be provided in medico-legal cases in the government hospitals of Punjab.

