SHC asks KMC to resolve grievances of city wardens

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) here gave the time of four weeks to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in contempt case regarding to a constitutional petition of city wardens.

A two-member bench of SHC comprising Justice Nadeem Akhter and Justice Mehmood A Khan, heard a contempt of court petition (1788/2019) of Pasban Democratic Party against non-implementation of the verdict of the SHC of March 11, 2020 in favor of the city wardens.

Khurram Lakhani Advocate submitted that the KMC officials are not fully implementing the court orders. He said once again the city wardens are not given salary of two months.

Later talking to media outside the court premises, Lakhani said he is fighting the case of city warden on the instructions of Pasban Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

However, the bench gave time of four weeks to the KMC and asked to appear before the court on next hearing along with their report. Meanwhile, city wardens have thanked Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor for his support and legal assistance to their cause.