SHC moved against appointments of MCs, others

KARACHI:The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned the secretary local bodies in person on a petition challenging the appointments of Municipal Commissioners (MCs) of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West and Malir, and other government officials.

The high court bench heard a petition filed by a citizen challenging the appointments in local government and asked how appointments were made despite the Supreme Court decision.

The appointments of Ghulam Sarwar, Municipal Commissioner DMC West and Syed Jawad Hussain, Municipal Commissioner DMC Malir should be declared unlawful, the petitioner stated. The local government department, in violation of the Supreme Court decision, made appointments on own pay scale (OPS) basis, the petitioner said. The court, later, adjourned the hearing till indefinite period and summoned secretary local government in the next hearing.