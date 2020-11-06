KARACHI:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal authorities to remove the name of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s aide on prisons and inter-provincial coordination Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The high court issued this order on a petition moved by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jakhrani challenging the travel ban. He is facing charges of corruption and accumulating more assets than sources of his income justify.

Jakhrani is named in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference and two inquiries. During a previous hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel had contended before the bench that the name of a person could not be placed on the no-fly list just on the premise that an inquiry is being carried out against him.

“My client’s name was placed on the list over political victimization”, he alleged. Former federal minister Jakhrani, currently, a PPP MNA from Jacobabad, had denied the charges leveled by the anti-graft watchdog against him and termed those baseless and an attempt to politically victimize him. It may be noted that Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court in these cases.