SHC orders IGP, home dept, others to recover missing persons

KARACHI:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, home department and others pertaining to the recovery of missing persons.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice KK Agha, heard petitions filed by families of missing persons. The court directed relevant authorities to recover missing citizens and sought replies from IGP Sindh, home department and others until 10 November 2020.

The families of missing citizens, Mehboob Ali, and Ameen, stated before the bench that their beloved ones were taken away from different areas of the city. The families stated that some people in civil dresses and some policemen took their beloved ones away, but they could not produced before any court despite passage of long time.