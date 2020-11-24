SHC orders implementation of 5% job quota for disabled

KARACHI:The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the Sindh government to ensure implementation of 5% job quota for disabled persons.

The high court bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, hearing a plea seeking recruitment on blind and disabled quota, ordered the Sindh government to implement a 5% disability quota.

The court rejected the Sindh government’s report which stated it has given government jobs to 75 people with disabilities. All disabled applicants should be given jobs, the court ordered the government.

If an applicant is not eligible for government employment, the full reason should be told to the court, the court said. “The 102 more disabled and blind people of Sindh should be provided government jobs,” Justice Nadeem Akhtar remarked. The court sought a progress report from the Sindh government and adjourned the hearing till December 18.