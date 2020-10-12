SHC seeks biometric verification of prisoners

KARACHI:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the jail authorities to conduct biometric verification of prisoners in jails with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition stating that certain convicted prisoners in connivance with the jail authorities have replaced themselves with their namesakes in prisons by paying hefty money.

The petitioner stated that it was revealed during the investigation that 41 prisoners were kept with namesakes of other prisoners. The SHC had ordered the jail authorities in 2015 to put the biometric system in place for the verification of prisoners.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) told the court that a biometric system had been started in Karachi Central, Malir, and Hyderabad jails. The court remarked that delaying tactics were being made in public interest cases. It also directed the relevant authorities to submit reports until 3rd November.