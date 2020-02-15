SHC upholds death sentences of nine convicts in Corps Commander attack case

February 15, 2020

Sindh High Court (SHC) has upheld the death sentences of nine convicts in Corp Commander Karachi attack case.

The court, announcing the verdict in Karachi on Friday, acquitted two accused in the case.

The accused had submitted appeal against the verdict of death sentences given by Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi in 2006.

As per details, the accused belonging to a banned outfit were involved in attack on the convoy of then Corp Commander Karachi Ahsan Saleem Hayat in June 2004 in which six officers were martyred.

Source: Radio Pakistan

