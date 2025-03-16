Mark Carney, the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, has been sworn in as the country’s 24th Prime Minister. The ceremony took place in Ottawa, where Governor General Mary Simon administered the oath. Carney has also formed a 24-member cabinet.
Mark Carney reiterated his commitment to protecting Canada’s interests concerning US tariffs. On this occasion, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Carney on assuming office.
Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his congratulations to Mark Carney on the social media platform X, wishing him a successful term in office.
He expressed his desire to work with Canada’s new Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Canada relations.