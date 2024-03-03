Shehbaz elected as prime minister for second time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as prime minister for second time on Sunday, as he secured 201 votes against Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Omar Ayub Khan who got 92 votes in the polling held in the session of National Assembly.

The session was presided over by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest. Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

As Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced the results, former premier and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif congratulated him. Later, Khawaja Asif and PPP leader Asif Zardari hugged him.

Addressing the House, Shehbaz thanked his elder brother for nominating him for the office of prime minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Shehbaz will lead a coalition government with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as a key partner.

Shehbaz earlier remained in the Prime Minister’s office from April 11, 2022 to August 14, 2023. He was elected as prime minister of Pakistan after successful no-confidence motion against the-then premier and the PTI founder.

As part of the PML-N-PPP alliance deal, it was decided that Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, would be the chief minister of Punjab province. Maryam, the political heir of Nawaz, took the oath on Monday and became the first woman chief minister of any province in the country.

The other part of the deal stipulated that PPP’s senior leader, former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, would get the President’s post.

Asif Zardari and Mahmood Achakzai are vying for the office of President of Pakistan following the general elections held on Feb 18.

Their nomination papers were filed today for the presidential elections to be held on the 9th of this month. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister.

In their separate messages, they said the election of the Prime Minister is proof of the successful progress of the democratic process in the country.

They said Shehbaz Sharif is a senior parliamentarian and experienced politician and it is hoped that the country will progress during his tenure.