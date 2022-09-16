Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over killing of more than 70 Azerbaijani servicemen 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of more than seventy Azerbaijani servicemen in unprovoked attack by Armenia. In a tweet today (Friday), he said the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren and support Azerbaijan’s right to defend its territorial integrity.

