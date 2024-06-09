Islamabad, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by his delegation, visited the Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi’an, China, where he praised China’s efforts in preserving and promoting its historical heritage.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the techniques and strategies used in the preservation and restoration of the Terracotta Warriors, an iconic symbol of ancient Chinese culture. Sharif expressed admiration for the meticulous Chinese craftsmanship and underscored the importance of preserving historical legacies.
Highlighting the parallels between the cultural richness of China and Pakistan, Sharif expressed his intent to enhance the preservation and tourism potential of Pakistan’s historical sites. He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the invitation, which reflects the deep cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.