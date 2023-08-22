Sheikh Rashid observes people worried about inflation injected in 16 months

RAWALPINDI:Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that the people were worried about inflation that had been injected in the last 16 months.

"The political and economic situation was becoming very serious and the dollar was appreciating against the rupee. Owing to the closure of factories, the poor workers had become jobless. The state was made of the masses; if the people were prosperous and peaceful, the state would be stable and prosperous, he said in a message on the social networking website X, formerly Twitter.

Rashid said President Arif Alvi’s tweet has stirred up commotion in the country. He wrote that after President Alvi's tweet, the caretaker law minister and the law ministry were in a fix. Instead of resolving the issue, it was getting out of proportion, he added.

Rashid said that in the next three weeks, the Supreme Court would announce important decisions - from the population census to the NAB’s Toshakhana - and now the Official Secrets Act would also be included.

For the last three days, there is nothing but president’s tweet on the media of the world and Pakistan, he continued.