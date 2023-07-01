Sheikh Rashid says IMF deal not a matter of pride but a downfall

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday flayed the government for celebrating the loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said it was not a matter of pride but a downfall as the loan deal would put additional burden of Rs300 billion on inflation-bitten people.

He said some problems being faced by poor could be addressed if they brought their assets stashed in abroad to Pakistan, adding that the government was lacked ability and capacity. Calling the members of the government slaves, he said the ruling coalition was walking on “crutches”.

Mr Ahmed said they had also removed their corruption cases involved Rs2,400 billion without the signatures of the president. He said flatterers and sycophants were brought into power so they surrender to every rightful and wrongful decision. He said the situation was getting worse for poor but the government did not give two hoots, adding that those who were hated by public had been imposed on the country.

The former minister said no one was thinking about those who are facing inflation, unemployment and shortage of flour, He said the 13-party coalition was skating on thin ice, adding that agriculture and industry have defaulted. “Only rulers are happy,” he slammed, adding that mills of the god grinded slowly. Innocent poor had been put in jail where ruling partners should have been detained, he lamented.