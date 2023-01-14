Sheikh Rashid says KP assembly will be dissolved after Punjab PA

Rawalpindi: PTI MNA and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved after the Punjab Assembly following the PTI would quit the Sindh Assembly and get the resignation of their National Assembly lawmakers approved.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said elections were inevitable in prevailing political situation in the country. “What does else the PDM want in the country as it is running away from the elections?” he questioned. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should also be called back to wrap up his political future.

Saying politics in Pakistan has entered crucial stages, Mr. Ahmed said period between Jan 15 to April 15 was “important”. He hoped that election schedule would be announced in 100 days. The PTI leader called for conducting early elections in the country while warning that Pakistan’s economic and national security had been put in danger. He warned that delay in elections would cost the government of its political future. Referring to inflation in the country, he said security had been beefed up owing to fears of attacks on banks.