Sheikh Rashid urges Govt to share details of IMF conditions

Rawalpindi: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday the current government caused more damage to Pakistan than terrorism could, saying they were in power to clear their cases and not to provide relief to the poor people.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said Pakistani currency had suffered massive blow, adding that the petroleum price would also go up. He said the government would finalize the conditions for revival of the IMF loan programme by Feb 10.

Mr Ahmed said the state institutions and assets were dearer to the government than life. Urging the government to share the details of IMF conditions, he said “economic and political terrorists and land grabbers” were looting people. If elections were not held within 90 days there will be chaos in the country, he warned.