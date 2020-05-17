Shibli rebuts rumours regarding governor’s rule in provinces

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has rebutted the rumours circulating in social media regarding governor’s rule in the provinces. Replying to question of a journalist, the Minister said this is propaganda of anti-state elements. He said at a time when the government is making extensive and successful efforts to overcome corona and resolve other issues, some miscreants are trying to distract the government’s attention by circulating such rumours.

